April 23 (UPI) -- Meghan McCain thinks Elizabeth Hasselbeck's remarks about coronavirus were "unfortunate" and "dangerous."

The 35-year-old television personality reacted on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after Hasselbeck suggested people pray away the COVID-19 pandemic while guest co-hosting The View.

"Somebody actually sent me a screenshot of my face when she said that," McCain, who co-hosts The View, said. "I took this virus seriously from the very beginning, and I thought a lot of this rhetoric was really dangerous. I think it's really, really unfortunate and dangerous that she said that."

McCain said she doesn't want to co-host The View again with Hasselbeck, who was a series regular co-host on the show in Seasons 6-16.

"I don't need to co-host with her again," McCain said. "It's unfortunate because I've been a huge fan for a long time. Anybody who's screwing around with this virus and sort of putting out information, I don't have a lot of time for right now."

Hasselbeck made her comments while co-hosting The View in March.

"I think there can be a fine line between what is precaution -- what is taking precaution, what is panic," Hasselbeck said. "I think a lot of it has to be decided -- yes, we're going to take precaution. We're gonna Purell. Pray that God's got us in our tomorrows."

"We shouldn't be in a state of panic," she added. "I think we should prepare. I think we should pray. I'm not going to let coronavirus rule me!"

On Watch What Happens Live, McCain also voiced her support for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"I love him dearly," she said of the former vice president. "It really shouldn't take a rocket scientist to know there's one man who has made pain in my life a living hell; there's another man who has literally shepherded me through the grief process."