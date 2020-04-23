April 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- English playwright William Shakespeare in 1564
-- English painter J.M.W "William" Turner in 1775
-- James Buchanan, 15th president of the United States, in 1791
-- Nobel Prize-winning physicist Max Planck in 1858
-- Canadian Prime Minister/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lester Pearson in 1897
-- Actor/diplomat Shirley Temple Black in 1928
-- Distance runner/author Jim Fixx in 1932
-- Singer Roy Orbison in 1936
-- Actor Lee Majors in 1939 (age 81)
-- Actor David Birney in 1939 (age 81)
-- Actor Sandra Dee in 1942
-- Actor Herve Villechaize in 1943
-- Actor Joyce DeWitt in 1949 (age 71)
-- Documentarian Michael Moore in 1954 (age 66)
-- Actor Jan Hooks in 1957
-- Actor Valerie Bertinelli in 1960 (age 60)
-- Actor George Lopez in 1961 (age 59)
-- Actor Melina Kanakaredes in 1967 (age 53)
-- Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh in 1968
-- Comedian John Oliver in 1977 (age 43)
-- Actor Kal Penn in 1977 (age 43)
-- Actor/wrestler John Cena in 1977 (age 43)
-- Actor Jaime King in 1979 (age 41)
-- Actor Dev Patel in 1990 (age 30)
-- Model Gigi Hadid in 1995 (age 25)
-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Chloe Kim in 2000 (age 20)