April 22 (UPI) -- Former couple Demi Moore and Bruce Willis had a "family paint night" with their daughters at home.

The 57-year-old actress and 65-year-old actor, who divorced in 2000, enjoyed time with family Tuesday while self-isolating together in Sun Valley, Idaho, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Moore shared photos on Instagram featuring daughter Tallulah Willis and her boyfriend, Dillon Buss. Moore painted a giraffe wearing green eyeshadow and an earring.

"Family paint night," she captioned the post.

Moore and Willis have three daughters together: Tallulah, 26, Scout, 28, and Rumer, 31. The pair are sheltering in place with their daughters and other family and friends.

Tallulah posted a picture Monday of herself wearing a Die Harder shirt while posing with Willis. Willis played John McClain in the Die Hard movies.

"father," Tallulah captioned the post.

Moore and Tallulah had shared photos earlier this month of Moore and Willis wearing matching striped green and white pajamas.

"Family bonding," Moore captioned her post.

Willis is married to Emma Heming and has two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, with his wife. Scout said on Friday's episode of the Dopey podcast that Heming is not isolating with the family because a medical emergency left her stranded in Los Angeles.

Scout said Heming intended to join the family in Sun Valley but was waylaid when one of her daughters poked her foot with a hypodermic needle at a park. Heming stayed in Los Angeles while waiting for test results from a doctor.

"Travel got crazy, so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters," Scout said.

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000. The pair have remained friendly since their divorce.