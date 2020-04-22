April 22 (UPI) -- Anne Hathaway channeled her Princess Diaries character while completing the #PillowChallenge.

The 37-year-old actress took on the social media challenge Wednesday on Instagram. Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries (2001) and its sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

The #PillowChallenge challenges people to style pillows as dresses with the help of a belt or other accessories. Hathaway fashioned a dress out of a blue pillow and two white pillows and completed her look with black boots, headphones and sunglasses.

Hathaway's look brought to mind the Princess Diaries poster, which shows Mia wearing headphones. The character also was fond of combat boots.

Hathaway quoted Julie Andrews' Princess Diaries character, Clarisse Renaldi, in the caption.

"'A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early.' #pillowchallenge," she wrote.

Hathaway said on Watch What Happens Live in 2019 that work on Princess Diaries 3 is underway.

"There is a script for the third movie," the actress confirmed. "There is a script. I want to do it, Julie wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen."

"It's just we don't want to do it unless it's perfect, because we love it just as much as you guys love it," she said. "It's as important to us as it is to you and we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it."

Actress Halle Berry is among the other celebrities to complete the #PillowChallenge. Berry posted a photo last week of her wearing a black pillow and a black hat.

"You already KNOW you couldn't keep me from the #PillowChallenge," she wrote.

On Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Berry shared how her Die Another Day co-star Pierce Brosnan once saved her from choking on the set of the James Bond movie.