Queen Elizabeth II turns 94: A look back in pictures

Queen Elizabeth II is pictured here with her mother Elizabeth, sister Margaret (L) and father George VI, who was crowned king of England in 1937, succeeding his brother Edward, who abdicated the throne to marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson. UPI File Photo | License Photo

The queen, wearing the traditional fur-trimmed parka presented to her by Eskimo women on July 7, 1970, talks with young guides during her visit to Resolute Bay in the North West territories of Canada. UPI File Photo | License Photo

The queen rides a horse in uniform in 1980 during the annual traditional Trooping the Color ceremony to honor the monarch's official birthday near Buckingham Palace. UPI File Photo | License Photo

From left to right, Elizabeth, with her husband Prince Philip and her children Prince Charles and Princess Anne, arrive from Windsor for the opening of the 1972 Royal Ascot, where they made the traditional open carriage drive down the course before the day's racing began. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Elizabeth pays an unexpected visit to Britain’s Concorde 002 supersonic jet with test pilot Brian Trubshaw at London's Heathrow Airport on its return from its Far East tour on August 21, 1972. The unscheduled royal visit came when the queen went to Heathrow to board an aircraft for a journey to Edinburgh, Scotland. She decided to look at the Concorde before departing. UPI File Photo | License Photo

The queen and Philip wave to the crowds as they enter the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, on November 13, 1968. They went once around the track, waving to 80,000 fans who were there to watch a soccer match preceded by an elaborate musical show. UPI File Photo | License Photo

From left to right, Charles, Elizabeth and his fiancée, Lady Diana Spencer, pose for pictures together for the first time at Buckingham Palace on March 27, 1981. UPI File Photo | License Photo

The queen, in crown, diamond necklace and earrings, reads her speech in the House of Lords during the state opening of Parliament on November 6, 1984. UPI File Photo | License Photo

The queen deadpans a crack about California's abominable weather as President Ronald Reagan laughs during Elizabeth's brief address at a state dinner on March 3, 1983 at the M.F. de Young Museum in San Fransisco. Photo by Don Rypka/UPI | License Photo

Holding an umbrella to protect herself from the rain that plagued her California tour, the queen stands with first lady Nancy Reagan at a dock on March 5, 1983 as they bid farewell. Photo by Don Rypka/UPI | License Photo

The queen rides Burmese, a black mare presented to her by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as she arrives to the Horseguards Parade for Trooping the Colour. Behind her rides Prince Philip on Banner. UPI File Photo | License Photo

The queen is welcomed by President George Bush and first lady Barbara Bush on the South Lawn of the White House on a state visit to the United States on May 14, 1991. UPI File Photo | License Photo

From left to right, Philip, Elizabeth, Barbara Bush and George H.W. Bush pose together before a state dinner in honor of the queen's visit. Photo by Martin Jeong/UPI | License Photo

The queen addresses a joint session of Congress in Washington on May 16, 1991. In the background are Vice President Dan Quayle (L) and Speaker of the House Tom Foley (R). Philip is seated behind the railing, far right. UPI File Photo | License Photo

The queen and Philip deplane at Pearson International Airport for the Toronto leg of their 12-day Royal Golden Jubilee Visit to Canada on October 9, 2002. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

The queen meets with Chief Alphonse Bird of the Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations during a welcoming ceremony at the first Nations University of Canada in Regina, Saskatchewan, on May 17, 2005. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Maj. Mark Connolly (L) leads the queen to inspect the Guard of Honor mounted by the Royal Canadians' Lord Strathcona's horse during Alberta centennial celebrations in Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on Victoria Day, on May 23, 2005. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

The queen is escorted by Canadian Prime Minister Paul Martin to the government of Canada dinner in Edmonton, Alberta on May 24, 2005. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

The queen celebrates her 80th birthday with a walkabout through Windsor town center attended by thousands of members of the public on April 21, 2006. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

The queen visits with a group of local schoolchildren at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va.,during her first state visit to the United States in 16 years on May 3, 2007. Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Elizabeth waves to guests gathered in the courtyard of the Wren building at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., on May 4, 2007. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine (L) inspects a chair the queen gave him and the people of Virginia inside the church at Historic Jamestown, the site of Britain's first settlement in the New World, on May 4, 2007. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Philip, first lady Laura Bush, the queen and President George W. Bush pose in the Grand Foyer prior to a White House state dinner in the queen's honor in Washington, D.C., on May 7, 2007. Pool Photo by Martin H. Simon/UPI | License Photo

The queen greets schoolchildren while walking from the White House to Blair House along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., on May 7, 2007. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

The queen (L) and NASA astronaut Mike Foale talk to astronauts aboard the International Space Station during the queen's tour of the NASA Goddard Space Center in Greenbelt, Md., on May 8, 2007. Pool Photo by Timothy A. Clary/UPI | License Photo

The queen and Philip arrive at the Royal Ascot on ladies day near Windsor on June 18, 2009. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Elizabeth waves from the royal box as she watches the tennis match between Andy Murray and Jarkko Nieminen at the Wimbledon championships on June 24, 2010. This was the first visit to Wimbledon by the queen since the Silver Jubilee in 1977. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

The queen presents the winner's trophy for the Queen's Plate Stakes race to jockey Eurico Da Silva (R) and Dom Romeo, the owner of the winning horse Big Red Mike, in the winners circle at Woodbine race track near Toronto on July 4, 2010. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

The queen and Philip wear 3D glasses to watch a film clip, which they had just watched being filmed on an adjoining set during their tour of Pinewood Toronto Studios in Toronto on July 5, 2010. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

The queen reviews the honor guard as she and Philip attend their official departure ceremony at Queen's Park in Toronto on July 6, 2010. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

The queen speaks to victims' families after dedicating a wreath of flowers at the site of the September 11, 2001 World Trade Center attack during her visit to New York on July 6, 2010. Photo by Lucas Jackson/Pool/UPI | License Photo

Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles arrive at Westminster Abbey in London, followed by the queen and Philip, for the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in London on April 29, 2011. Pool Photo by Dominic Lipinski/UPI | License Photo

The queen and Philip ride in the royal open carriage after the Trooping the Colour at Horseguards Parade to commemorate the queen's official birthday in London on June 11, 2011. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

A new waxwork of the queen is unveiled in conjunction with her upcoming Diamond Jubilee at Madame Tussauds in London on May 14, 2012. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

The queen travels through Whitehall by carriage with Charles and Camilla on the way to Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in London on June 5, 2012. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

The queen stands alongside the British Prime Minister David Cameron at No.10 Downing Street, where she will attend a cabinet meeting for the first time in her reign as monarch in London, December 18, 2012. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

The queen arrives at a welcome ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on June 5, 2014. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

The queen attends the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph at Whitehall in London on November 11, 2014. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

In the front row, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, pose with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and the queen. In the back row, from left to right, Michael Francis Middleton, Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Carole Elizabeth Middleton, Charles, Camilla and Phillip pose for a portrait on the day of Princess Charlotte's christening on July 5, 2015. Photo courtesy of The British Monarchy

From left to right, Kate, holding Charlotte, William, the queen and Philip watch the flyover from the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the annual Trooping the Colour to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations in London on June 11, 2016. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo