April 21 (UPI) -- Hallmark Channel star Jill Wagner is a new mom.

The 41-year-old actress confirmed Monday on Instagram that she welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her husband, former professional hockey player David Lemanowicz.

"Here is my heart. My life is finally complete," Wagner wrote.

Wagner's rep told People that Wagner gave birth Friday. Wagner and Lemanowicz named their daughter Army Gray.

"She was conceived on July 4 so we wanted a patriotic name and my husband is in the military so we chose her first name to be Army," Wagner said. "We thought that was a good name to honor both."

"Her middle name is Gray (spelled the American way, with an A) because I have always loved that name," she added. "It is strong, intelligent, soft and feminine all in one ... which is what I want her to be."

Lemanowicz also has a 10-year-old daughter, Lija, from his first marriage.

"Lija is loving being a big sis and all of the dogs are super curious about little Army Gray," Wagner said. "I have a feeling Hank the farm dog is going to be super protective over her."

Actor Jason Momoa and actresses Candace Cameron Bure and Lacey Chabert were among those to congratulate Wagner in comments on Instagram.

"cheeeehuuuuuu yes mama. congratulations ohana god bless," Momoa wrote.

"YAAAS!!!! Gorgeous baby!!! Gorgeous mama and papa from the inside out! Congratulations and welcome to the world! What a blessing!" Bure added.

"So incredibly happy for you," Chabert said. "What a gorgeous little lady!!!!"

Wagner and Lemanowicz married in April 2017 and announced in November that they were expecting.

"This wasn't an easy road and through a lot of prayer this little one found the way to us," Wagner said on Instagram. "I have never been a super maternal woman but I feel changes happening already just in this short amount of time. To all the mothers out there, I am honored to be a part of your team."

Wagner showed her baby bump in a photo in March while 38 weeks pregnant.

"About to pop people!!! #38weeks," she wrote.

Wagner is known for playing Amy Winslow in Hallmark Channel's Mystery 101 movie series. She also hosted the ABC series Wipeout from 2008 to 2014.