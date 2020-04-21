James McAvoy arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 24, 2019. He turns 41 on April 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Russian ruler Catherine II -- "Catherine the Great" -- in 1729

-- German educator Friedrich Froebel, who established the concept of the kindergarten, in 1782

-- British novelist Charlotte Bronte in 1816

-- Naturalist/author John Muir in 1838

-- German sociologist Max Weber in 1864

-- Actor Anthony Quinn in 1915

-- British barrister/writer John Mortimer in 1923

-- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 1926 (age 94)

-- Comedian/actor/director Elaine May in 1932 (age 88)

-- Actor/director Charles Grodin in 1935 (age 85)

-- Anti-death penalty advocate Sister Helen Prejean in 1939 (age 81)

-- Singer Iggy Pop in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor/singer Patti LuPone in 1949 (age 71)

-- Actor Tony Danza in 1951 (age 69)

-- Actor Andie MacDowell in 1958 (age 62)

-- Singer Robert Smith in 1959 (age 61)

-- Comedian/actor Rob Riggle in 1970 (age 50)

-- Irish singer/songwriter Glen Hansard in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor James McAvoy in 1979 (age 41)

-- Former pro football quarterback Tony Romo in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor/TV personality Terrence J in 1982 (age 38)

-- Cctor Gugu Mbatha-Raw in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Emma Tremblay in 2004 (age 16)