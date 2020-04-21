April 21 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson is feeling grateful after celebrating his daughter Tiana's second birthday.

The 47-year-old actor and producer said in an Instagram post Tuesday that his family had a "beautiful" celebration for Tiana Gia, who officially turned two years old Friday.

Johnson shared a photo of Tiana, his younger daughter with his wife, Lauren Hashian, posing with a bottle of milk and her homemade Peppa Pig birthday cake.

"[Heart] is full of gratitude for a beautiful birthday weekend with our lil' 2 year old tornado of love, strength and wit, baby Tia," Johnson captioned the post.

Johnson has two daughters, Tiana and Jasmine, 4, with Hashian, and a daughter, Simone, 18, with Dany Garcia. He said spending time with family has been a "silver lining" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Spending every day, all day with my girls has been the best silver lining blessing during this challenging pandemic," the star said.

"Raising a bottle of birthday milk and toasting Bop, Peppa Pig and a house full of estrogen #mylittleblessing #happybirthdaymamamia #igotu," he added.

Johnson shared a video last week that shows him singing along to Moana while watching the Disney movie with Tiana. Johnson voices Maui in the 2016 film.

"And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui," he wrote. "She has no idea, we're the same person."

Tiana and Jasmine served as flower girls at Johnson and Hashian's wedding in Hawaii in August. Johnson said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December that his wedding was a "magical" experience.

"We had an early morning wedding in Hawaii, on the cliffs there in Kauai. It was very private, and it was the best. It truly was the best," the actor said.

Johnson is a former professional wrestler whose eldest daughter, Simone Johnson, recently started training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. Simone Johnson said in February that Johnson is supportive of her training.

Johnson will star in the upcoming live-action Disney film Jungle Cruise, which delayed its release until July 2021 this month due to the pandemic.