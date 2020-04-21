April 21 (UPI) --

Following the temporary closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we have had to delay the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thank you all for your patience and continued support!#keeponkeepingon pic.twitter.com/euOmebcdQj— KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) April 21, 2020

Death Stranding's release on PC has been delayed until July 14, developer Kojima Productions announced on Tuesday.

The game, which was formerly an exclusive title on PlayStation 4, was originally set to be released June 2 on PC.

The delay was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as developers from Kojima Productions work from home.

"Following the temporary closure of Kojima Productions, we have had to delay the PC launch of Death Stranding to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place Thank you all for your patience and continued support!" Kojima Productions said on Twitter.

Death Stranding's PC version will include high frame-rate support, a new photo mode and will be compatible with ultra-wide monitors.

A gameplay trailer for the PC version also teased a crossover with the Half-Life series.

Death Stranding comes from renowned video game designer Hideo Kojima who recently received BAFTA's highest honor, the Fellowship, at the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards.