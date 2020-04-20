April 20 (UPI) -- Travis Scott will kick off an in-game concert series in Fortnite this week.

The 27-year-old rapper will perform and premiere a new song during Astronomical, a virtual event in the popular online video game.

The Astronomical in-game tour runs Thursday-Saturday. Virtual doors open 30 minutes before showtime, with the concert times as follows:

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 12 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday 6 p.m. ET

"An other-worldly experience like nothing you've ever seen is coming April 23-25. Fortnite and Travis Scott Present: Astronomical. A one of a kind musical journey featuring @trvisXX and the world premiere of a brand new track," Fortnite wrote Monday on Instagram.

Fortnite said the concert series is "inspired by Cactus Jack's creations." Watching the concert will unlock the Astroworld Cyclone glider and two unique loading screens.

In addition, players will be able to purchase a Travis Scott skin, outfits and emotes beginning Tuesday. Players can unlock more free gear by completing Astronomical Challenges.

DJ and music producer Marshmello performed during Fortnite's first in-game concert in 2019.

Scott released his third studio album, Astroworld, in 2018. He released the new single "Highest in the Room" in December.