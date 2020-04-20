Kate Hudson (R) and Goldie Hawn attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kate Hudson received breakfast in bed, well-wishes from celebrity pals and a surprise parade on her birthday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Kate Hudson was feeling the love from family and friends on her 41st birthday.

The actress and fashion designer celebrated her birthday Sunday with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and her three kids.

Hudson has a daughter, Rani Rose, 18 months, with Fujikawa, a son, Bingham, 8, with Matthew Bellamy, and a son, Ryder, 16, with Chris Robinson. She shared a video on Instagram Stories of herself enjoying breakfast in bed with her family.

"My favorite birthday present," Hudson wrote. "Breakfast in Bed From my babies."

Hudson's friends later surprised her with a birthday parade from their cars. Hudson and her family are self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"A six foot surprise parade party made my heart burst and yes I cried," the actress wrote on Instagram Stories.

Hudson received online birthday wishes from her mom, actress Goldie Hawn, and celebrity pals, including Jennifer Aniston, Chelsea Handler, Fergie and Rachel Zoe.

"Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson!!!" Hawn wrote on Instagram. "I love you deeply and can't imagine my life without you. You entered this world wide eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I'm so proud!"

"Happy birthday @katehudson," Aniston said on Instagram Stories. "Sending lots of love and [martinis]. Wish I could squeeze you today."

Hudson said this month that she's enjoying poetry and martinis during her self-isolation.

"Turns out it's poetry month and so I'm gonna go live throughout this month with a @kingstvodka martini in one hand (cause I love them) and a book of poetry in the other," she said. "Read a little, probably not get through it without disruption from my children but will get through it none the less. Will take suggestions... see u soon."

Hudson said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February that she's open to having more kids.

"I don't know if I'm done yet," the actress said. "Right now, Rani's at the age where you're like, 'I want another baby.' But once she gets, like, four, you're like ... 'I feel like my life is kind of back a little bit. They're kind of in a groove.'"

In addition to acting, Hudson co-founded the fitness brand and athleisure line Fabletics. She and her brother Oliver Hudson launched the podcast Sibling Revelry in November.