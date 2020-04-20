April 20 (UPI) -- British model Iskra Lawrence is a new mom.

Lawrence, 29, announced in an Instagram post Sunday that she welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Philip Payne.

Lawrence shared a slideshow of photos from her pregnancy that show her cradling her baby bump in a formfitting white dress.

"I have no idea how to even think right now let alone 'do an announcement post' but I feel so close to so many of you - you've been my online fam for years and I'm beyond overwhelmed to tell you baby P has arrived," the model wrote.

"Me and daddy @philipapayne are taking time to be in awe that we are now a family of three and when I'm ready I cannot wait to share more details with you all on my home birth and this tiny human that we love beyond measure," she said. "I cannot thank you all enough of the love and support through this journey."

Lawrence said her family is "safe and well" as they self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic. She has yet to decide how much she will share about her child online.

"As you know most of you have shown nothing but kindness but we also have received death threats and hate so I'm feeling super protective and never want my baby to feel like we over exposed them and they never got the choice whether they wanted intimate details or photos shared," the star said.

Model and YouTube personality Nia the Light and musical artist Noah North were among those to congratulate Lawrence in the comments.

"Congratulations Queen. So happy everything was safe and went well for you!" Nia the Light wrote.

"congrats you 2!! @iskra @philipapayne," North said.

Lawrence announced her pregnancy in November and pledged to give $10,000 to a woman struggling with infertility.

"It's not just the two of us anymore, we're soon to be a family of three," she wrote on Instagram. "I've never been more excited to meet anyone, and Philip and I are in love with our mini baby P bump."

Lawrence and Pullman started dating in October 2018.

As a model, Lawrence is known for appearing in unretouched photos for the American Eagle lingerie line, Aerie. She also does not retouch her photos on Instagram, where she has over 4.6 million followers.