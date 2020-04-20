Cole Sprouse spoke out following rumors he cheated on Lili Reinhart with Kaia Gerber. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Cole Sprouse is shutting down some "baseless" claims about his personal life.

The 27-year-old actor spoke out Sunday on Instagram Stories following rumors he cheated on his on-again, off-again girlfriend and Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart, 23, with model Kaia Gerber, 18.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism," Sprouse wrote.

"Choose humanity, stop being [clown emoji]," he added.

Sprouse said he expected public scrutiny about his relationship but isn't willing to tolerate recent behavior from fans.

"When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle," the actor said.

"So in conclusion- please eat my delectable plump [expletive]," he concluded.

Sprouse and Reinhart started dating in 2017 and split up in mid-2019. The couple reconciled later in the year, with Reinhart calling Sprouse her "boyfriend" in an interview with Coveteur in October.

Reinhart previously told Teen Vogue she purposely keeps her relationship out of the spotlight.

"I keep my relationship private because it's just between two people, and that's the way it should be," the actress said.

"It's not like I'm trying to dangle my relationship in front of people's faces like, 'you don't know anything about us.' It's just, you don't need to know," she added. "People feel like they're owed that, and you're absolutely not owed anything by me."

Sprouse and Reinhart play Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on Riverdale. The CW series co-stars Camila Mendes and AJ Kapa, and is in the midst of a fourth season.