April 20 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt made a surprise cameo appearance on John Krasinski's YouTube series Some Good News to report on the weather.

Krasinski summoned Pitt on Sunday's episode to act as the show's weatherman. Pitt briefly stepped out onto a balcony and looked around before commenting on the weather.

"Looks, uh, pretty good," Pitt said nonchalantly before quickly leaving. The actor was wearing a hat and a green sweater.

Krasinski also recapped the virtual prom event he hosted on Some Good News Friday for high school seniors who could not attend the dance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Krasinski's former Office castmate Rainn Wilson appeared during the prom live stream along with Chance the Rapper. The trio danced together to Chance's song "All We Got."

The Jonas Brothers also appeared and performed their song "Sucker" along with Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, who performed "Bad Guy."

Some Good News was started by Krasinski to highlight heartwarming stories from around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first episode featured the actor and Steve Carell celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Office.