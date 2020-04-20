April 20 (UPI) -- BBC Two announced on Monday that a new documentary film about the late Peter Sellers, titled A State of Comic Ecstasy, will air on May 9.

The documentary will mark the 40th anniversary of Sellers' death. The actor, who died in 1980, was best known for portraying Chief Inspector Clouseau in the Pink Panther series of films.

A State of Comic Ecstasy will explore Sellers' career and personal life and feature interviews with his daughters Sarah and Victoria, second wife Britt Ekland, director Joe McGrath, actor Simon Williams and more.

John O'Rourke is serving as producer and director. Mark Bell, the director of BBC Arts, commissioned the documentary.

"Peter Sellers had a profound impact on film and comedy, a genius as a performer but a mercurial personality; this in-depth look offers many revealing insights into his life and times and I hope will offer an engaging diversion for people in lockdown," Bell said in a statement.