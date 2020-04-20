April 20 (UPI) -- Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have launched a new wine with all of the proceeds going towards COVID-19 relief.

The married couple introduced the wine on Instagram Sunday which is being made in conjunction with Nocking Point Wines.

The wine is a 2018 pinot noir blend named Quarantine Wine. The bottle features a white label that can be personalized and written on.

Bottles of Quarantine Wine are available for pre-order starting at $50 for two bottles. Kutcher said that deliveries will be made soon.

All profits will help benefit charities including GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund and America's Food Fund.

"One hundred percent of the proceeds go to a handful of charities that we have done homework on, due diligence, vetted out to make sure that their overhead is low enough where they actually do the work they're supposed to do," Kunis said on Instagram.