Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Netflix premiere of "The Politician" on September 26 in New York City. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow is auctioning one of her beautiful dresses to raise money for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has put on the auction block for a good cause the Calvin Klein dress she wore to the 2000 Oscars ceremony.

"Joining the #allinchallenge," Paltrow captioned a photo of the frock on Instagram this weekend.

She also posted a video, showing her makeup-free, and explaining why she decided to give up this particular gown.

"It's very end-of-the-90s, which is back in style now, so I thought it would be a good one to donate," she said.

Paltrow won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Shakespeare in Love in 1999.

She then nominated Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lake Bell to also donate garments in the All in Challenge effort to raise money for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 160,000 people worldwide.