Nick Cordero (L) -- seen here with his "Bullets Over Broadway" co-star Zach Braff -- is hospitalized with the coronavirus. His leg was amputated Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Broadway actor Nick Cordero's leg was amputated this weekend as he battles the coronavirus.

"I got a phone call from the hospital saying that Nick made it out of surgery alive and he is headed to his room to rest and recover!" Cordero's wife, actress Amanda Kloots, wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

"AMEN! He is hearing us!!! He is hearing the support, the love and your voices everyday. I just know it. Thank you God for watching over him and for the incredible doctors and nurses @cedarssinai hospital! I may sleep tonight."

Variety said Kloots had announced earlier in the day that her spouse -- who had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit since March 31 -- was scheduled to undergo surgery after suffering blood clots in his legs.

Cordero, 41, has appeared in Bullets Over Broadway, A Bronx Tale and Waitress.

Broadway has been shut down -- along with most American and European cultural institutions -- since last month when social distancing began in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 164,000 people worldwide.