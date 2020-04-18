This year's Comic-Con: International gathering in San Diego has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- The 2020 edition of Comic-Con International: San Diego has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 150,000 worldwide.

The event at the San Diego Convention Center was to have included screenings, celebrity panel discussions, artist and author meet-and-greets, a marketplace, and thousands of costumed fans July 23-26.

"For the first time in its 50-year history San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual pop culture celebration, announced today with deep regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020," the event's website said Friday.

"Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year."

The dates for the next event were announced for July 22-25, 2021.

Most live performances, large gatherings and festivals have been canceled or postponed in the United States and Europe this spring and summer due to social-distancing efforts intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.