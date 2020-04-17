April 17 (UPI) -- Country music star and cannabis enthusiast Willie Nelson will host Come and Toke It, a live stream variety show, on April 20.

Nelson, 86, and Luck Reunion will present the special Monday in honor of 4/20, an annual unofficial holiday celebrating marijuana.

The 4-hour-and-20-minute show will start streaming at 4:20 p.m. CT on Luck Reunion's Twitch channel. The special will feature appearances from musical guests, comedians, chefs and cannabis experts at home.

The stream will raise funds for the Last Prisoner Project.

"Come and toke it with me on 4/20 at 4:20 (central time)," Nelson said in a statement. "There will be music and good times. And, it's for a good cause."

Luck Reunion is annual music festival that takes place at Wilson's ranch in Luck, Texas. Wilson launched Willie's Reserve, his own line of marijuana products, in 2015.

"In honor of Luck's landlord and the unofficial patron saint of weed, Luck and Willie's Reserve are also joining forces to launch the #comeandtokeit #passleft challenge," Luck Reunion said on its website.

Nelson released the new song "Our Song" in March. The song was written by Chris Stapleton and appears on Nelson's forthcoming 70th studio album, First Rose of Spring.