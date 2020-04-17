April 17 (UPI) -- As we continue to stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more entertainment options are becoming available to stream from home.

Here's a list of films, TV shows, concerts and video games that will be released this weekend.

Films

The Hunger Games -- YouTube

Jennifer Lawrence's breakout hit, based on the young adult series of the same name, will be available to stream for free on Youtube Friday at 9 p.m. EDT. Lionsgate will offer free movies on YouTube every Friday, including Dirty Dancing, La La Land and John Wick.

Endings, Beginnings -- VOD

Shailene Woodley is in a love triangle with Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan in this romantic drama which premieres Friday on digital services. Endings, Beginnings explores how modern technology can make dating difficult.

TV

#blackAF -- Netflix

Kenya Barris, the creator of Black-ish, stars as a fictionalized version of himself in this parenting comedy also starring Rashida Jones. Barris and Jones are a couple with six children together. The show, which comes to Netflix on Friday, is based on Barris' real-life approach to parenting.

From the mind of Kenya Barris comes #blackAF - a total reboot of the "family sitcom" that just so happens to be based on his real life approach to parenting. All eps drop April 17 pic.twitter.com/GXPCgAYvvL— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 26, 2020

WWE SmackDown -- Fox

The Miz will defend his SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat match against Big E of The New Day and Jey Uso of The Usos Friday at 8 p.m. EDT. Mandy Rose is also set to confront her former best friend Sonya Deville following the events of WrestleMania 36.

One World: Together at Home special -- NBC, CBS, ABC, The CW, iHeartMedia

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Usher, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and many more are set to perform during this musical special from Global Citizen airing Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT. The special will celebrate health workers and also feature appearances from Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Matthew McConaughey and other stars.

Music

MTV Unplugged at Home with Shaggy -- YouTube

Shaggy is the latest star to appear on MTV's new version of its classic Unplugged series which features artists performing from home. Shaggy is kicking things off on Friday with a number of his hits, including "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel."

The Grateful Dead Movie -- YouTube

The Grateful Dead are continuing their Shakedown Stream series Friday at 8 p.m. EDT with a free screening of 1977's The Grateful Dead Movie. The film features live performances from the band during their five-night run at Winterland in San Francisco in 1974.

BTS Bang Bang Con event -- YouTube

BTS is holding a free online event for fans on YouTube titled Bang Bang Con. The South Korean boy band will stream on the BANGTAN TV YouTube channel past live performances on Friday and Saturday starting at 11 p.m. EDT.

David Guetta United At Home concert -- YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

David Guetta is live streaming a concert across all his social media channels on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. EDT. The concert, titled United At Home, will help raise money for charities such as the World Health Organization and Feeding America.

Games

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Journey -- PlayStation 4

Sony's Play at Home initiative is offering free games for all PlayStation 4 owners to play. Gamers can download Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free until May 5 at 11 p.m. EDT.