April 17 (UPI) -- Phoebe Waller-Bridge says her Fleabag Live show is "darker" and "weirder" than the TV series.

The 34-year-old actress, writer and producer discussed the stage show during Thursday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Waller-Bridge, who created and starred in the TV series Fleabag, helped make the National Theatre recording of Fleabag Live available to stream on Amazon Prime to raise funds for the theater community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've now managed to put the show online for a minimum of ... five dollars. All the money, all the proceeds from it goes to charities working to support people on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic," she said.

Waller-Bridge said Fleabag Live is a "slightly different" experience from the TV show, which had a two-season run on the BBC. Waller-Bridge described Fleabag Live as a "one-woman show" consisting of a 17-minute monologue.

"It's basically the origins of the TV show," the actress said. "It's a little bit darker, a little bit weirder, a little bit ruder than the TV show."

Waller-Bridge said Fleabag Live's monologue format allowed her to really delve into the psychology of her character, Fleabag.

"There's a lot more of her point of view and the harsher perspective she has on the world," the star said. "She's very sexually candid but she uses it in a sort of way to control the energy in the room, whereas it had a sort of cheekier element to it in the TV show."

"You find out a lot more about the kind of darker corners of her psychology," she added. "There's a couple of more uncomfortable events that happen to the characters in the show at the end, one in particular."

Fleabag Live became available to stream this month. Proceeds will benefit the National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together, Acting for Others and the Fleabag Support Fund.

"I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times," Waller-Bridge previously said.