Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser on "Outlander," shared his struggle with harassment and abuse after being criticized for self-isolating in Hawaii amid the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Outlander star Sam Heughan says he's "at a loss" after experiencing "6 years of constant bullying" from the public.

The 39-year-old British actor shared his struggle with harassment and abuse Thursday on Twitter after being criticized for self-isolating in Hawaii amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After the past 6 years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out. It's affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern," Heughan wrote.

"My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I'm associated with has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative," he said. "I've never spoken about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped these bullies would just go away."

Heughan said he can't share specifics due to "ongoing legal reasons," but said his bullies are "professionals," including teachers, psychologists and "adults who should know better."

"Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice. I've done non of the above," he wrote.

Heughan said in a tweet in March that he was self-isolating in Hawaii amid the coronavirus pandemic. In his post Thursday, Heughan defended his choice to stay in Hawaii instead of return to the U.K., saying he arrived in the state before "the travel ban."

"I'm safe, isolated, putting no one at risk and am not a burden to the locals," the actor said. "We have not been asked to leave."

"I'm nervous to take 3-5 flights back to the UK, around 20hours on several planes, exposing myself to more danger, to be stuck in a city," he added. "Recently I was ill for 3 months and am being doubly careful."

Heughan said his bullies have also sent items to or stalked his private accommodations, harassed his work colleagues and "constantly tried" to hack his e-mail and personal accounts.

"As an actor in these times, we feel impotent. We can't do much but I have tried to use what leverage I have to provide a voice to charities that need it and hopefully a little entertainment or light relief. For those still unhappy I suggest you unfollow," the star said.

"To every fan that has supported me and the work I do, THANK YOU. I'm so grateful, from the bottom of my heart," he told his supporters.

Fans showed their support for Heughan by starting the hashtag #IStandWithSam, which trended on Twitter following the actor's post. Heughan's Outlander co-stars Tim Downie and Gary Lamont also voiced support online.

"As ever, I'm proud of you my friend. Sending you much love xx," Downie, who played Governor Tryon, tweeted.

"This is hellish. I'm so sorry and appalled that you've been under so much scrutiny Sam, it sounds horrendous. I truly hope it lessens for you. Safe journey home! Stay safe," Lamont, who portrays Evan Lindsay, wrote.

Heughan plays Jamie Fraser on Outlander, which premiered a fifth season on Starz in February. The series co-stars Caitriona Balfe, Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton.