April 17 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande performed during the star-studded Disney Family Singalong special.

The 26-year-old singer and actress performed the song "I Won't Say I'm in Love," from the 1997 animated Disney film Hercules, during the TV special Thursday on ABC.

Grande channeled the Hercules character Meg for her performance. The singer wore purple and played with a white flower as she delivered her rendition of the song.

"thank u for having me @disney @abcnetwork #DisneyFamilySingalong," she tweeted Thursday.

The special also featured performances from Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Derek and Julianne Hough, Thomas Rhett and other stars.

Josh Gad and Luke Evans joined composer Alan Menken to reprise their roles of Le Fou and Gaston for a performance of "Gaston" from Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast, released in 2017.

"Can't wait to cook up more magic with @TheRealLukevans -- and hopefully do within 6 feet of each other," Gad tweeted after the show.

Gad also voices Olaf in the Frozen movies, and is reprising the role for At Home with Olaf, a new weekly digital animated series.

In addition, Josh Groban performed the Toy Story song "You've Got a Friend in Me" during the Disney Family Singalong. Groban was joined by fans who sang along via their own home videos.

Grande released her fifth studio album, Thank U, Next, in February 2019, and has since released the singles "Boyfriend" with Social House and "Don't Call Me Angel" with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.