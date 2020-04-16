Breaking News
Labor Dept.: 5.2 million Americans file new unemployment claims
Trending

WWE has come to terms on the release of multiple stars, including Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Rusev and more.

Drake Maverick, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Heath Slater, Eric Young, Rowan, Sarah Logan, No Way Jose, referee Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, EC3, Aiden English and Lio Rush were also released on Wednesday.

"We wish them all the best in their future endeavors," WWE said in a statement.

Angle hasn't been featured on WWE's weekly programming after he was attacked by The Fiend Bray Wyatt in August. Rusev has not appeared on Raw following his feud with Bobby Lashley which ended in February.

"I wanted 2 says thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there. I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They're the best fans in the world. #itstrue," Angle said on Twitter.

Logan last competed on Raw Monday against Shayna Baszler who ended the bout via match stoppage after she stomped on Logan's elbow.

Gallows and Anderson were a part of The O.C. alongside AJ Styles. The duo helped Styles in his Boneyard Match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

WWE also recently announced the release of Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson of tag team The Revival.

The layoffs come days after WWE was deemed an essential business in Florida, allowing the sports-entertainment company to continue filming television programs in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More

Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson of The Revival released from WWE WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre takes on Andrade, Seth Rollins strikes WWE deemed essential business in Florida, will continue filming

Latest Headlines

AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley defends AEW World Championship
TV // 41 minutes ago
AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley defends AEW World Championship
April 16 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defended his title against Jake Hager in an Empty Arena, No Holds Barred match on Dynamite.
Famous birthdays for April 16: Ellen Barkin, Martin Lawrence
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 16: Ellen Barkin, Martin Lawrence
April 16 (UPI) -- Actor Ellen Barkin turns 66 and actor Martin Lawrence turns 55, among the famous birthdays for April 16.
Mamamoo's Solar shares concept teaser for 'Spit It Out'
Music // 18 hours ago
Mamamoo's Solar shares concept teaser for 'Spit It Out'
April 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star Solar shared the performance version of her concept teaser for her debut solo album, "Spit It Out."
Declan McKenna, Alex Lawther twin in 'Key to Life on Earth' music video
Music // 18 hours ago
Declan McKenna, Alex Lawther twin in 'Key to Life on Earth' music video
April 15 (UPI) -- Declan McKenna released a video for "The Key to Life on Earth" featuring "The End of the [Expletive] World" actor Alex Lawther.
'Ink Master' ends Season 13 early, gives each finalist cash prize
TV // 18 hours ago
'Ink Master' ends Season 13 early, gives each finalist cash prize
April 15 (UPI) -- Paramount Network canceled the "Ink Master: Turf War" finale, featuring Bob Jones, Angel Rose and Jimmy Snaz, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bob Odenkirk signs first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television
TV // 19 hours ago
Bob Odenkirk signs first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television
April 15 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk has signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television and has launched a new production company, Cal-Gold Pictures.
Brad Paisley shares new single 'No I in Beer'
Music // 19 hours ago
Brad Paisley shares new single 'No I in Beer'
April 15 (UPI) -- Country music singer Brad Paisley released "No I in Beer," his first song of 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
'Botched' star Paul Nassif, wife Brittany expecting first child
TV // 19 hours ago
'Botched' star Paul Nassif, wife Brittany expecting first child
April 15 (UPI) -- Paul Nassif, plastic surgeon and the ex-husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Adrienne Maloof, is expecting a baby with his wife, Brittany Nassif.
Thom Yorke moves solo tour from spring to fall
Music // 19 hours ago
Thom Yorke moves solo tour from spring to fall
April 15 (UPI) -- Thom Yorke of Radiohead announced on Wednesday that his solo, "Tomorrow's Modern Boxes" tour, will take place during the fall in the U.S. starting in September.
Norah Jones shares 'How I Weep' single from new album
Music // 20 hours ago
Norah Jones shares 'How I Weep' single from new album
April 15 (UPI) -- Norah Jones released the song "How I Weep" after delaying the release of her album "Pick Me Up Off the Floor."

Trending Stories

'Ink Master' ends Season 13 early, gives each finalist cash prize
'Ink Master' ends Season 13 early, gives each finalist cash prize
PlayStation announces Play At Home initiative, offers free games
PlayStation announces Play At Home initiative, offers free games
George Stephanopoulos talks living with COVID-19 on 'Kimmel'
George Stephanopoulos talks living with COVID-19 on 'Kimmel'
Dead body found, warnings given in 'Hightown' trailer
Dead body found, warnings given in 'Hightown' trailer
Celebrities who have died from COVID-19 complications
Celebrities who have died from COVID-19 complications

Follow Us

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from Rihanna's career
Moments from Rihanna's career
 
Back to Article
/