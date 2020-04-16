April 16 (UPI) -- The Originals alum Claire Holt is pregnant with a daughter.

The 31-year-old actress announced Thursday that she's expecting a baby girl with her husband, Andrew Joblon.

Holt shared the news with a video on Instagram that shows her popping a balloon filled with pink confetti. She and Joblon already have a 1-year-old son, James.

Actresses Sara Foster, Katrina Bowden, Kat McNamara and Alexandra Park were among those to congratulate Holt in the comments.

"Girls are the BEST!!!" Foster wrote.

Omg congrats momma!!!! so happy for you!" Bowden said.

Holt and Joblon married in August 2018 and announced earlier this month that they are expecting their second child.

"Grateful for this little ray of sunshine in an uncertain time," Holt wrote on Instagram.

Holt and Joblon celebrated James' first birthday at the end of March.

"My baby is 1!! Pretty cool that you can grow your own best friend," Holt said on Instagram. "It's been the shortest/longest, most epic year of my life. Shout-out to my legendary teammate @ajoblon. It's all super easy from here, right??"

Holt played Rebekah Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff The Originals. She also portrayed Charmain Tully on the series Aquarius.

Holt's former Vampire Diaries and The Originals co-star Matthew Davis, who played Alaric Saltzman, welcomed a baby girl, Ripley Nightingale, in March.