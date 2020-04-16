Rihanna is teaming up with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z to donate money towards grants aimed at supporting COVID-19 rapid response efforts. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Michael Che (R) and Colin Jost attend the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Award on September 2018. Che will pay the rent for public housing residents in New York City. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live star Michael Che has announced on Instagram he will be paying one month's rent for a group of public housing residents in New York City amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Che is making the donation to honor his late grandmother who recently died from COVID-19.

The comedian's grandmother lived in the public housing building Che is donating to until the 1990s.

"It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work," Che said. "Obviously I can't offer much help by myself, but in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I'm paying the one months rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in."

"I know that's just a drop in the bucket so I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST," he continued.

Rihanna is also set to make a donation amid the pandemic and is teaming up with Jay-Z and Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey in the process.

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation and Dorsey's #startsmall initiative will be joint donating $6.2 million into grants that will support COVID-19 response efforts.

The money will benefit organizations such as Give Directly, The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, Covenant House New Orleans, Total Community Action, World Central Kitchen and more.