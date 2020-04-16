April 16 (UPI) -- Lake Bell is discussing her daughter's struggle with epilepsy for the first time.

The 41-year-old actress said in an Instagram post Wednesday that Nova, her 5-year-old daughter with her husband, tattoo artist Scott Campbell, has epilepsy, a neurological disorder that causes seizures.

"My daughter has epilepsy. It's taken me a few months to gather the courage to post about it because I do not want to endorse its existence," she wrote.

Bell said she went public about her daughter's condition in order to connect with others, especially now amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In a time where we are so isolated I crave community. We all do. We want to be reminded we are not alone in any reality," she said.

Bell went on to voice her gratitude to Campbell and Nova's medical team. She promised to fight for Nova as she experiences seizures due to epilepsy.

"Scott and I, along with the care of the incomparable @childrensla, will conquer them," Bell said. "For Nova... so she doesn't have to cry in fear after she gets sucked into one. They are like invaders, that come on without invitation nor warning."

"We will fight for Nova. For her future. For tomorrow. For today," she vowed. "It's a beginning of a long journey and I want/need to remember that I am not alone. And if you are dealing with a loved one with epilepsy, I get it... You are not alone."

Bell and Campbell married in June 2013 and also have a 2-year-old son, Ozzi. Bell shared a photo of Nova playing the trumpet in March while self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"At least you're not quarantined with a 5 yr old that 'plays' the trumpet? (I know it's damn cute that why I'm sharing it with you in case you need to smile)," she wrote.

Bell said in an interview with Good Housekeeping in 2017 that she tries to say "yes" to her kids.

"My friend's mother told me, 'Try really hard to say yes.' It sounds like you're going to create a monster, but the idea is that we're constantly saying no, and if you turn things into a positive, everything will be a little kinder," she said.

Bell is known for playing Cat Black on Childrens Hospital, a role she reprised in the new Netflix series Medical Police. She presently stars on the ABC series Bless This Mess.