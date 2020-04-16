April 16 (UPI) -- Garcelle Beauvais says her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Denise Richards is "doing great" following drama with the cast.

The 53-year-old actress and television personality gave an update on Richards during Wednesday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live after Richards abruptly stopped filming RHOBH in December.

Beauvais said she speaks to Richards but isn't sure if Richards is in touch with their other co-stars, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Teddy Mellencamp.

"I don't know if anybody else is talking to her, but we definitely keep in touch and text and talk," Beauvais said. "Yesterday I missed her call, actually; she wanted to FaceTime."

"She's doing great. She's with the kids," she added. "I was saying how when I don't have my kids, how lonely I am. She's like, 'Girl, I would trade with you in a minute.'

Richards has two daughters, Sam and Lola, with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, and a daughter, Eloise, whom she adopted as a single parent.

"She doesn't have the luxury of another parent coming and taking the kids," Beauvais said.

During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 premiere Wednesday, fans learned that Richards had stopped filming the show midway through the season. In a confessional shot, Kyle Richards said things turned "terrible" during filming.

"We were all so happy that day. It's actually hard to even imagine how terrible things would soon become," Richards said.

Other clips teased drama to come between Richards and her co-stars, with Kyle Richards accusing Richards of not being honest.

On WWHL, Beauvais also shared her first impressions of the other cast members.