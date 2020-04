Ellen Barkin arrives on the red carpet at the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at Spring Studios in New York City on June 16, 2015. The actor turns 66 on April 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Claire Foy attends the red carpet arrivals at the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019. The actor turns 36 on April 16. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo