Hasan Minhaj will be the featured performer at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in August. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kenan Thompson will host the White House Correspondents' Dinner in August. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- The 2020 White House Correspondents' Dinner will take place Aug. 29.

The White House Correspondents' Association announced the new date in a tweet Monday after postponing the event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"After consulting with public health and medical officials, the WHCA looks forward to honoring the first amendment and the important work of the journalists at our annual dinner on Saturday, August 29," the post reads.

WHCA president Jonathan Karl said this year's dinner will recognize excellence in journalism amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For most of us, the COVID-19 pandemic has been the most important story of our lifetimes," Karl said. "We hope our rescheduled 2020 dinner will be a chance to celebrate the kind the important journalism we have seen throughout this crisis."

This year's host, Kenan Thompson, and featured entertainer, Hasan Minhaj, were both able to accommodate the rescheduled date. Thompson is the longest-tenured cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, while Minhaj hosts the Netflix show Patriot Act.

"Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and engaging entertainers in America. I'm thrilled they'll help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy," Karl previously said.

The 2020 White House Correspondents' Dinner was initially slated to take place April 25. The event was postponed in March amid public health concerns about coronavirus.