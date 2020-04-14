Trending

Trending Stories

Celebrities who have died from COVID-19 complications
Celebrities who have died from COVID-19 complications
George Stephanopoulos, Sturgill Simpson, Babyface test positive for COVID-19
George Stephanopoulos, Sturgill Simpson, Babyface test positive for COVID-19
Famous birthdays for April 14: Julie Christie, Adrien Brody
Famous birthdays for April 14: Julie Christie, Adrien Brody
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani sing 'Nobody But You' on 'Tonight Show'
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani sing 'Nobody But You' on 'Tonight Show'
Pitbull shares new song, 'I Believe That We Will Win,' for COVID-19 relief
Pitbull shares new song, 'I Believe That We Will Win,' for COVID-19 relief

Follow Us

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from Ciara's career
Moments from Ciara's career
 
Back to Article
/