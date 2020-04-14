Jenna Johnson attends the Race to Erase MS gala in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson voiced their love for each other on their wedding anniversary. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are celebrating one year of marriage.

The Dancing with the Stars pros voiced their love for each other in Instagram posts Monday on their first wedding anniversary.

Chmerkovskiy, 34, shared a photo of himself and Johnson eating wedding cake in bed.

"I am so grateful that it's you that I get to call my wife, that it's you I get to wake up next to, that it's you I get to love for life, you I get to have and eat my cake too," the star captioned the post.

"Rhyme aside, I love you dearly, lucky to have you and hold you near me. What a privilege I've been given, you're gods gift that keeps on giving," he added.

Chmerkovskiy said he "can't imagine" loving Johnson more and promised to love Johnson "from now until eternity."

"Happy April 13th, our wedding anniversary," he concluded.

Johnson said in a post on her own account that the past year with Chmerkovskiy has been the "greatest year" of her life. The couple have been self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Happy 1st Anniversary my love.. crazy to think that exactly a year ago we were celebrating with all of our closest friends and family! And although this isn't how we were meant to spend our first anniversary, I'm incredibly grateful to spend it snuggled up to you safe and sound," Johnson said.

"Thank you for the greatest year of my life. I love you and I LOVE being your wifey," she added.

Johnson also shared the first few minutes of her wedding video.

"I cry like a baby every time I watch the whole 10 min video," she said.

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson married at an oceanside ceremony in Palo Verdes, Calif. Chmerkovskiy's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, and fellow DWTS pros Artem Chigvintsev, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber and Witney Carson were among the guests.

Chmerkovskiy, Johnson, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd announced plans in March for the Maks and Val Live 2020: Motion Pictures Tour dance tour. The tour is inspired by classic films and slated to begin in June.

"This time, we're telling stories through films," Chmerkovskiy said on Good Morning America. "It's a narrative that's original but is gonna use the backdrop of classic movies that we all love and grew up on."

The foursome have been sharing workout videos from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.