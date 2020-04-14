Celine Dion will perform during Global Citizen's "One World: Together at Home" concert event. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion have joined the lineup of the One World: Together at Home television special.

Global Citizen announced Tuesday that Swift, Lopez, and Dion will perform remotely during the two-hour concert event, which airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, CBS, ABC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, the BBC, iHeartMedia and other global networks and platforms.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Usher and Pharrell Williams have also joined the list of performers. Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Awkwafina, Amy Poehler, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong'o, Matthew McConaughey and Victoria Beckham will make appearances.

Previously announced performers and presenters include Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Keith Urban, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra and Stevie Wonder.

Together at Home is curated by Lady Gaga. Late-night talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will co-host the event.

The TV special is meant to entertain people and celebrate health workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"One World: Together at Home is not a telethon, but rather a global broad entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19," NBC said in a previous press release.

Together at Home will be preceded by a six-hour streaming event featuring John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Lady Antebellum, Michael Bublé, Adam Lambert, Becky G, Billy Ray Cyrus, Heidi Klum, Liam Payne, Liam Payne, Rita Ora and other stars.