April 14 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju says he's "fully recovered" from the COVID-19 virus.

The 41-year-old Norwegian actor gave an update on his health in an Instagram post Monday after testing positive for coronavirus in March.

Hivju shared a photo of himself and his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju, posing outside on a cliff. Hivju said his wife is also feeling better after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

"We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Coronavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju," the actor captioned the post. "After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound."

"We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Coronavirus," he said.

Hivju encouraged his followers to practice social distancing and look out for each other.

"Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us," he said.

Hivju had announced March 16 that he tested positive for coronavirus.

"My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," he said on Instagram.

Hivju played Tormund Giantsbane on Game of Thrones, which ended in May after an eight-season run on HBO.

Broadway actor Nick Cordero is still hospitalized and battling COVID-19. Cordero was initially diagnosed with pneumonia and later tested positive for coronavirus.

Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, discussed on the actor's struggle Tuesday on Good Morning America. Cordero was put in a medically-induced coma to help with his breathing, and is still in the ICU.

"He just needs to get better but we are ready for him to come home," Kloots said. "And he's got a whole lot of living to do."

"If I can tell Nick anything, it's that we love him and it's going to be okay," she added.

.@GMA EXCLUSIVE: Broadway star Nick Cordero's wife speaks out about his coronavirus battle as he now fights for his life. https://t.co/AB4U1eRlCS pic.twitter.com/5wSMgjTijh— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2020

Cordero and Kloots have a 10-month-old son, Elvis Eduardo.

George Stephanopoulos, Sturgill Simpson, Babyface, Jim Edmonds, Ali Wentworth and other celebrities have also tested positive for COVID-19 but are recovering.