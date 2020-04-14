April 14 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting a baby boy.

The 34-year-old singer and 31-year-old NFL football player announced in an Instagram video Tuesday that their second child together will be a son.

Ciara and Wilson already have a 2-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess. Ciara is also parent to a 5-year-old son, Future Zahir, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

In the video, Ciara and Wilson announced the sex of their unborn child alongside Sienna and Future. The couple used poppers that launched blue powder and confetti.

"Gender Reveal!! What's is gong to be @DangeRuss Wilson?!! Aaaaaah!!!" Ciara captioned the post.

Singer IZA, television personality La La Anthony and actress Lily Collins were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Aaaaaaahhhh so happy for you!!! CONGRAAAAATS!!!" IZA wrote. "God bless you all!!!"

"This is so beautiful. Love u guys," Anthony added.

"Congrats!!!!!!! So happy for you guys," Collins said.

Ciara and Wilson announced in January that they are expecting. The couple have been self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, and celebrated Easter as a family Sunday.

"Happy Easter. Jesus Has Risen. What a joy #Easter," Ciara captioned photos of her kids on Instagram.

In addition, Ciara posted a video Saturday of herself and Wilson dancing to Drake's new single "Toosie Slide" while wearing face masks.

Ciara and Wilson have pledged to donate 10 million more meals via the "Meals Up" initiative for families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple said on Good Morning America last week that it's a "blessing" to be able to give back.