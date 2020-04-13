April 13 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez says her makeup line, Rare Beauty, is meant to be "clean and easy" for consumers.

The 27-year-old singer and actress shared details about the forthcoming collection with Sephora in an interview with Interview magazine published Monday.

Gomez said she created Rare Beauty because she wanted to "start a conversation about how you can make yourself feel great."

"It's not necessarily about needing these things to make yourself feel beautiful. People of my generation have all this pressure to look a certain way, and I wanted to make a line that took away a bit of that pressure," the star said.

Gomez strove to make the collection inclusive by featuring "real people" in her advertising and creating dozens of shades of foundation and concealer.

"I use real people in the campaigns. I have 48 shades of foundation and concealer," she said. "It's all very clean and easy. I wanted people to feel safe."

Gomez announced on Instagram in February that she will launch Rare Beauty in the summer.

"Guys, I've been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer!" she wrote.

Gomez wore one of her lipstick shades in her music video for "Boyfriend," released last week.

Gomez released her third studio album, Rare, in January. She released a deluxe edition of the album last week that features "Boyfriend" and two other new songs.