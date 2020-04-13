Paul Sorvino arrives on the red carpet at the closing night screening of "Goodfellas" during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre in New York City on April 25, 2015. The actor turns 81 on April 13. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Ron Perlman attends the premiere of "Fahrenheit 11/9" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., on September 19, 2018. The actor turns 70 on April 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- British anti-government conspirator Guy Fawkes in 1570

-- Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States, in 1743

-- Frank Woolworth, founder of the five-and-dime stores, in 1852

-- Outlaw Butch Cassidy in 1866

-- Novelist Nella Larsen in 1891

-- Alfred Butts, inventor of the game Scrabble, in 1899

-- Irish playwright Samuel Beckett in 1906

-- Author Eudora Welty in 1909

-- Atheist activist Madalyn Murray O'Hair in 1919

-- Actor Lyle Waggoner in 1935

-- Irish poet Seamus Heaney in 1939

-- Actor Paul Sorvino in 1939 (age 81)

-- Composer Bill Conti in 1942 (age 78)

-- Actor Tony Dow in 1945 (age 75)

-- Singer Al Green in 1946 (age 74)

-- Actor Ron Perlman in 1950 (age 70)

-- Singer Peabo Bryson in 1951 (age 69)

-- Actor Peter Davison in 1951 (age 69)

-- Author/critic Christopher Hitchens in 1949

-- Max Weinberg, band leader/Bruce Springsteen drummer, in 1951 (age 69)

-- Chess champion Garry Kasparov in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Caroline Rhea in 1964 (age 56)

-- Actor Rick Schroder in 1970 (age 50)

-- Singer Aaron Lewis in 1972 (age 48)

-- Actor Jonathan Brandis in 1976

-- Actor Allison Williams in 1988 (age 32)