"Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," "The Breakfast Club," "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" "The Bobby Bones Show" and more will air for an extra hour each day. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- iHeartRadio is extending the air times of its top morning shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The streaming radio service announced in a press release Friday that Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, The Breakfast Club, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, The Bobby Bones Show and other shows will air for an extra hour plus each day.

iHeartRadio extended the shows in response to increased listener demand as people stay home and self-isolate amid concerns about coronavirus. The top five shows in its on-demand podcasts category show a 9 percent increase in listeners for the month-to-date.

In addition, iHeartRadio usage across digital platforms has seen an overall increase. Engagement with on air personalities through smart TVs and social media is up 19 percent.

"Given the amount of positive feedback our stations were receiving from their listeners, our on air talent began asking them if they should stay on air longer in the mornings -- and the response was incredible," iHeartMedia chief programming officer Tom Poleman said.

"This listener feedback, combined with the data we are seeing with our on demand shows, is a testament to the connection that our radio personalities have with their listeners, and the fact that broadcast radio still holds such a unique place in American culture especially during a time of crisis," he added.

Radio personality Elvis Duran asked fans on social media last week if he should extend his show. Polman said Duran received more than 65,000 likes and 12,000 comments from fans.

On Tuesday, more than 65 morning shows started extending their shows by at least one hour.