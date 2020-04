Mandy Moore arrives for the the 24th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 21. The actor turns 35 on April 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Maren Morris accepts the award for Album of the Year at the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 13. The singer turns 30 on April 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Dutch philosopher Hugo Grotius in 1583

-- William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army, in 1829

-- Journalist/publisher Joseph Pulitzer in 1847

-- Frances Perkins, the first female U.S. Cabinet member, in 1880

-- Actor Chuck Connors in 1921

-- Actor Max von Sydow in 1929

-- Actor Omar Sharif in 1932

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Madden in 1936 (age 84)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Don Meredith in 1938

-- Actor Steven Seagal in 1952 (age 68)

-- Actor Peter MacNicol in 1954 (age 66)

-- Musician Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds in 1959 (age 61)

-- Musician Brian Setzer in 1959 (age 61)

-- Actor Orlando Jones in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor David Harbour in 1975 (age 45)

-- Actor Charlie Hunnam in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor Chyler Leigh in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor Jamie Chung in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Ryan Merriman in 1983 (age 37)

-- Singer/actor Mandy Moore in 1984 (age 36)

-- Actor Shay Mitchell in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Haley Joel Osment in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor Alex Pettyfer in 1990 (age 30)

-- Country singer Maren Morris in 1990 (age 30)

-- Singer/actor AJ Michalka in 1991 (age 29)

-- Actor Daisy Ridley in 1992 (age 28)