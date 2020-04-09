April 9 (UPI) -- The Simpsons short film Playdate with Destiny is coming to the Disney+ streaming service on Friday.

Simpsons producers Matt Groening, Jim Brooks, Al Jean, Matt Selman and David Silerman made the announcement on the Disney+ Instagram page on Thursday.

"Greetings friends! Earlier this year we made a nifty little short film called Playdate with Destiny. The response was so gratifying we wanted everyone to see it at home. So here ya go," the producing team said in a hand-written note which also gave a nod to the short's hard-working animators.

Playdate with Destiny was played before screenings of Disney and Pixar's Onward before movie theaters were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The short film follows Maggie as she goes on a playdate with a fellow baby named Hudson.

Onward was released into theaters on March 6. The fantasy-adventure film featuring the voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, recently moved to Disney+.

The streaming service is also home to 30 seasons of The Simpsons.