April 9 (UPI) -- The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and actors Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell spoofed soap operas during an at-home appearance on the late-night program.

The trio parodied a soap opera love triangle in a sketch, "The Longest Days of Our Lives, via video chat during Wednesday's episode of the series.

Fallon and Wiig played a couple, Winston and Vanessa, who were living apart amid the coronavirus outbreak. Vanessa shocked Winston by confessing she had cheated on him.

"How could you?!" Winston responded. "I mean, how could you? We're all social distancing and quarantining. Was it through, like, Skype or something?"

Vanessa then admitted her lover was Winston's brother. Enter Ferrell, who portrayed Winston's brother, Alejandro, Winston's long-lost brother, Montgomery, and "another other brother," Fontaine.

"I'm Fontaine, your other other brother. We have the same mother. We're evil twins of each other," Fontaine said. "And I'm your lover's lover."

Empire star Taraji P. Henson also appeared on The Tonight Show remotely. Henson responded to fans acting out and dubbing her classic movie lines on TikTok.

"That has given me so much life, and just so much joy," the actress said. "It reminds me why I do what I do -- those people were definitely touched in some kind of way by these characters, so much so that they did a whole TikTok and had to learn the timing."

Henson appears in the new Netflix comedy film Coffee & Kareem, released last week. The movie co-stars Ed Helms and Terrence Little Gardenhigh.

"it was fun! I'd never done action comedy before," Henson said. "[Ed and I] had an incredible time. I think we had great chemistry."

In addition, singer Dua Lipa performed her single "Break My Heart" during Wednesday's episode.