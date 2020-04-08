Lady Gaga attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga is looking forward to becoming a mom.

The 34-year-old actress and singer shared her hopes for her future in the May issue of InStyle magazine.

Lady Gaga made her feature film debut in the 2018 musical A Star is Born, and will release her sixth studio album, Chromatica, this year. When asked what she wants out of life, Lady Gaga said she wants "marriage" and to further pursue music, movies and philanthropy.

"More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation. I want to do way more philanthrophy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together," the star, who struggles with fibromyalgia, said.

"I have a lot of hopes and dreams," she added. "What I actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I'll be doing it with the people I love."

Lady Gaga, who is dating tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky, also voiced her desire to have children.

"I will say I am very excited to have kids," the singer said. "I look forward to being a mom."

"Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive," she marveled. "It's so funny -- everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'"

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," she said on Instagram.