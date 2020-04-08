April 8 (UPI) -- Frozen 2 star Idina Menzel, Pose actor Billy Porter and Will & Grace star Debra Messing will take part in a Passover Seder stream for charity.

Menzel, Porter, Messing and other celebrities will come together virtually for Saturday Night Seder, an online event slated to take place Saturday on the fourth night of Passover.

Saturday Night Seder will stream for free at 8 p.m. ET. The event will tell the story of Exodus through stories and songs and raise funds for the CDC Foundation's Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund.

Other stars joining the broadcast include Andy Cohen, Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt, Busy Philipps, Cynthia Erivo, Finn Wolfhard, Fran Drescher, Henry Winkler, Ilana Glazer, Jason Alexander, Josh Groban, Judith Light, Rachel Brosnahan and Tan France.

"In a time of confinement and uncertainty, a rag-tag team of Jews and non-Jewish Passover enthusiasts felt it was more important than ever to channel creative energies and gather community," head writer Alex Edelman said in a statement.

"We're thrilled to be reinterpreting the timeless story of liberation and renewal while raising money for those on the front lines enduring -- and fighting -- an actual plague," he added.