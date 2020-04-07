April 7 (UPI) -- Newly crowned WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defended his title against Big Show on Raw.

The bout had taken place minutes after McIntyre had defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become the new WWE Champion. The contest was being presented for the first time on Raw Monday.

Big Show was granted the championship match after he interrupted McIntyre who was giving a speech about his WrestleMania victory. McIntyre at first denied Big Show a match until The World's Largest Athlete slapped him in the face.

Big Show dominated the first half of the match and took full advantage of McIntyre being less than 100 percent.

McIntyre narrowly survived a Chokeslam from Big Show and dodged the giant's K.O. Punch. The Scottish superstar then delivered a Claymore which was enough to put Big Show away for the three count.

Also on Raw, Nia Jax returned to action after being away from WWE for a year due to injury. Jax had to undergo surgery to repair both her ACL's and was last seen at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Jax faced off against NXT's Deonna Purrazzo. The Irresistible Force dealt with Purrazzo quickly and hit her with a Samoan Drop followed by a modified DDT for the victory.

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defended their titles against Angel Garza and Austin Theory in a rematch from WrestleMania 36. Garza and Theory's manager Zelina Vega ended the match in disqualification which led to the trio attacking The Street Profits.

Bianca Belair came to the rescue, resulting in a match between Belair and Vega. Belair is the wife of Street Profits member Montez Ford.

This match was also stopped after Ford and his Street Profits partner Angelo Dawkins starting brawling with Garza and Theory. This led to a Six-Person Tag Team match between both teams.

Belair won the final bout after hitting the KOD on Vega for the three count.

Other moments form Raw included Asuka defeating Liv Morgan; Aleister Black defeating Apollo Crews in a highly-competitive match; Ricochet and Cedric Alexander defeating Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch; Seth Rollins defeating Denzel Dejournette; and Humberto Carrillo defeating Brendan Vink.