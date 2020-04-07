April 7 (UPI) -- The Real host Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy are engaged to be married.

People reported Monday that Mai, 41, and Jeezy, 42, got engaged March 27 during a "quarantine date night" at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeezy, born Jay Jenkins, initially planned to propose this month during a planned trip to Vietnam. With the couple's trip canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Jeezy put together a surprise at home.

"Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn't know is that Jay was planning to propose," Mai's rep said. "Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor."

Mai confirmed her engagement to Jeezy in an Instagram post Monday.

"I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving you.... YES," the television personality wrote, adding a diamond ring emoji.

"Thank you, everyone, for celebrating this journey with us. We are praying love over everyone from here," she said.

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade, actor Henry Golding and actresses Vivica A. Fox, Grace Byers, Tika Sumpter and Amira Vann were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"CONGRATULATIONS DAWLINGS!" Fox wrote.

"YES!!!! So so happy for your love!!" Byers added.

"Huge congratulations!! You are such a genuine kind lady sis," Vann said. "wishing you all the best!"

Mai and Jeezy started dating in November 2018 and made their red carpet debut as a couple the next year. In January 2019, Mai described Jeezy on The Real as a "very special" person in her life.

"Jeezy and I hang out," she said at the time. "He's very special to me, so we don't really have a label to define what it is we're doing. We're just having a good time together."

Mai was previously married to Freddy Harteis from 2007 to 2018. Jeezy has three children, sons Jadarius and Shyheim and daughter Amra, from previously relationships.