April 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Missionary St. Francis Xavier in 1506
-- Pope Clement XII in 1652
-- English poet William Wordsworth in 1770
-- "Father of American Football" Walter Camp in 1859
-- CIA Director Allen Dulles in 1893
-- Gossip columnist Walter Winchell in 1897
-- Singer Billie Holiday in 1915
-- Sitar player Ravi Shankar in 1920
-- Actor James Garner in 1928
-- Former Defense Department analyst Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, in 1931 (age 89)
-- California Gov. Jerry Brown Jr. in 1938 (age 82)
-- Film director Francis Ford Coppola in 1939 (age 81)
-- British TV personality David Frost in 1939
-- Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in 1944 (age 76)
-- Musician John Oates in 1948 (age 72)
-- Singer/songwriter Janis Ian in 1951 (age 69)
-- Actor/martial arts expert Jackie Chan in 1954 (age 66)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Tony Dorsett in 1954 (age 66)
-- Actor Russell Crowe in 1964 (age 56)
-- British astronaut Timothy Peake in 1972 (age 48)
-- Pop singer Anne-Marie, born Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson, in 1991 (age 29)