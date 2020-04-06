April 6 (UPI) -- WrestleMania 36, WWE's biggest event of the year, still forged ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic, taking place at the WWE Performance Center with no live audience.

The sports-entertainment extravaganza took place over two nights for the first time, on Saturday and Sunday.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defended his title against 2020 Men's Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre in the main event on Sunday. The Beast went right after McIntyre when the bell rang but McIntyre responded with a surprise Claymore.

Lesnar would recover and took McIntyre to Suplex City before he unleashed three F-5s. McIntyre somehow kicked out off Lesnar's most powerful move each time.

The Scottish Superstar then delivered three more Claymore's before defeating Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt finally got his revenge on John Cena in the surreal and cinematic Firefly Fun House match. The contest was less of a match and more of an extended episode of Wyatt's Firefly Fun House as The Eater of Worlds made Cena relive key moments and failures from his legendary career.

Wyatt and Cena jumped through different eras of WWE as well, as Cena gave an interview that parodied wrestling in the 1980s on the set of Saturday Night's Main Event. Cena was even forced to channel Hollywood Hulk Hogan in the late 1990s when the living legend was a part of the nWo.

Cena was transformed into his old Doctor of Thuganomics persona and dissed Wyatt with a freestyle rap. Wyatt also relived his loss to Cena at WrestleMania 30 an appeared as his old self before he had transformed into The Fiend.

The Fiend would eventually appear and took Cena down with a Mandible Claw before he delivered a Sister Abigail. The Fiend finished off his nemesis with a second Mandible Claw with Wyatt in his normal form appearing out of thin air to make the three count.

Rhea Ripley defended her NXT Women's Championship against 2020 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair in a highly-competitive match. Ripley rose to the challenge early by hitting Flair with a Riptide buy The Queen quickly rolled out of the ring afterwards.

Flair got back into things by focusing on Ripley's left leg, attacking it at every turn. Ripley couldn't perform any moves on Flair without also hurting her leg, but she continued to fight .

Eventually Flair was able to lock in her Figure-Eight submission hold, forcing Ripley to tap out. Flair is now the NXT Women's Champion for the second time in her career.

Returning Hall of Famer Edge took on Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match. The brutal contest began with Orton rushing Edge from behind with an RKO. Edge got back to his feet and received a second RKO as The Viper looked to end things early.

Edge held on and the former best friends battled throughout the entire performance center, trading blows inside the gym area, office area and finally the storage room. The long battle ended on top of a production truck.

Edge was able to avoid Orton's deadly Punt Kick and respond with a Spear. Orton would get up and hit his third RKO of the night. Orton said to Edge that he could now go home and spend time with his kids as he placed a chair underneath his head.

Edge recovered by locking in a submission hold and forced Orton to pass out. Edge then won the match and got revenge by placing a chair underneath Orton's head and hit him with a second chair. Edge was crying during the violent act and briefly hugged Orton's head afterwards.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defend her title against Shayna Baszler on Saturday. The two competitors immediately started exchanging hard blows once the bell rang. Baszler wasted no time and attempted to place Lynch in the Kirafuda Clutch but The Man escaped.

Lynch and Baszler fought outside the ring with The Queen of Spades once again slamming Lynch's head into the side of the announcer's desk. Baszler would use Lynch's own submission hold against her, the Dis-Arm-Her, and also applied the Kirafuda Clutch for a second time.

Lynch was then somehow able to roll over Baszler and pin her shoulders to the mat for the three count to win the match. Lynch first won the Raw Women's Champion at last year's WrestleMania.

Universal Champion Goldberg defended his title against Braun Strowman after his original opponent Roman Reigns dropped out of the event. The Hall of Famer struck first with a vicious kick followed by three Spears in a row.

Goldberg could not keep the Monster Among Men down, however, and got ready to unleash the Jackhammer. Strowman recovered and then delivered four consecutive Running Powerslams to win the match and become the new Universal Champion.

The main event on Saturday featured The Undertaker facing AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. The bout, similar to the Firefly Fun House match, was a cinematic experience with The Phenom and The Phenomenal One trading blows inside of a graveyard.

The Undertaker arrived on a motorcycle, reverting back to his American Bad Ass persona for the first time in years. The Undertaker punished Styles until he received help from his O.C. partners Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Gallows and Anderson also brought along a group of druids to help with the fight but The Undertaker took them all down. Styles then smashed a cinder block into his back and attempted to bury The Undertaker inside an open grave.

The Undertaker was suddenly able to teleport behind Styles, seemingly reverting back to his Deadman persona. The Undertaker and Styles battled on top of a roof where the living legend used his mystical powers to make fire appear.

Styles was Choke Slammed off the roff and then buried alive inside the open grave. The Undertaker rode off into the night on his motorcycle as his symbol appeared on the building.

Other moments from WrestleMania 36 included host Rob Gronkowski becoming the new 24/7 Champion; Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeating The Kabuki Warriors to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions; Elias defeating King Corbin; Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn successfully defended his title against Daniel Bryan; SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison successfully defended his title against Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso in a Ladder match; Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins; Aleister Black defeated Bobby Lashley; Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler and got to kiss Many Rose; Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits successfully defended their titles against Angel Garza and Austin Theory and received help from NXT's Bianca Belair; and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully defended her title against Sasha Banks, Naomi, Lacey Evans and Tamina in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match.