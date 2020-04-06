April 6 (UPI) -- Tiger King star Jeff Lowe told Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner that a new episode of the documentary series will be coming to Netflix.

Lowe made the announcement next to fellow Tiger King star Lauren Dropla in a video sent to Turner and his wife Kourtney Pogue. Turner uploaded the video to Twitter.

"Netflix is adding one more episode. We'll be on next week. We're filming here tomorrow," Lowe says in the clip.

Netflix has not announced if a new episode of Tiger King is forthcoming.

Tiger King has been at the top of Netflix's Top 10 shows after it premiered in March. The series follows private zoo owner Joe Exotic who keeps hundreds of tigers and his rivalry with animal activist Carole Baskin.

The popularity of the show has lead to Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister to re-open a cold case surrounding the disappearance of Jack 'Don' Lewis, the former husband of Baskin. Lewis ran a wildlife sanctuary in Tampa with Baskin before his disappearance in 1997.