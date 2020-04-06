April 6 (UPI) -- H.E.R. has announced a new series on Instagram titled Girls With Guitars that will begin Monday at 8 p.m. EDT.

H.E.R. will be live streaming along with special guests. The musician made the announcement alongside an image of herself playing guitar.

Girls With Guitars will air weekly on Instagram and feature live performances along with interviews.

H.E.R. will be performing her own songs along with covers and will be taking fan requests. Celebrity female guitarists will also make appearances to perform and speak with H.E.R.

H.E.R. last released I Used to Know Her in August 2019, which included the singles "Could've Been" and "Hard Place."