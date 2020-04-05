Louis C.K., winner of the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Award for "Louie'" holds his Emmy at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2014. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Louis C.K. has released a new comedy special called Sincerely Louis C.K. on his website.

The video costs $7.99 to download or stream.

"The (expletive) things get, the more serious, the more dark the more terrifying, the more dangerous and dire anything is, the more important it is to laugh in the midst of it and often directly in its face," the comedian said in a press announcement Saturday.

CK's sitcom Louie and other projects were canceled after he publicly apologized in 2017 for past inappropriate behavior at the height of the #MeToo movement spotlighting sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry.

He has only occasionally performed live stand-up comedy shows in the past few years.